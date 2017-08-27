Students, faculty, staff members and community members -- drop by and have one of our Student Media photographers capture a free portrait of you and your pet (dogs should be on leashes, cats in carriers). Each portrait will be emailed to the participant. Bring a donation of pet food/treats and we'll be sure it gets to a local no-kill shelter. All pets are welcome and pet-watering stations will be provided. Parking, if needed, will be available in the R-5 lot (across the street, east of Media & Communication).



Location: Urbanovsky Park Amphitheatre

Sponsor: Student Media (The Daily Toreador and La Ventana)