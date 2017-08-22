This course prepares non-native speakers of English for graduate-level academic writing. The focus of the course is on writing papers for academic journals and professional conferences. Students will be introduced to a variety of topics related to writing research papers, including developing research questions, constructing literature reviews, creating research methodologies, and identifying and using various strategies for writing successful academic texts. The course is especially designed for non-native speakers of English but can be useful for anyone who wants to develop their academic writing skills and become a competitive scholar in their field. Meeting Times: TR 9:30-10:50 am (Section 001) TR 12:30-1:50 pm (Section 002)

Instructor: Dr. Olga Pahom (olga.pahom@ttu.edu) This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication. Posted:

