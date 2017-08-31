The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Sonic Foundry training and informational session on Thursday, August 31. Sonic Foundry, who provides our Mediasite Enterprise Video platform, will cover the following topics:



· Overview of Strategic Mediasite Roadmap



· Highlights of Selected New Products



· New Video Content Management Features



· Enhanced Software on the Horizon — Mediasite Version 7.2



· TTU & Sonic Foundry Pilot of Watson Video Captioning



Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by August 29 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.



Event Details

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 11:30am—2pm

Location: TLPDC 153, TTU Library 1st Floor

RSVP by August 29 to itevents@ttu.edu

