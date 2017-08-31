The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Sonic Foundry training and informational session on Thursday, August 31. Sonic Foundry, who provides our Mediasite Enterprise Video platform, will cover the following topics:
· Overview of Strategic Mediasite Roadmap
· Highlights of Selected New Products
· New Video Content Management Features
· Enhanced Software on the Horizon — Mediasite Version 7.2
· TTU & Sonic Foundry Pilot of Watson Video Captioning
Sonic Foundry will provide lunch, so please RSVP by August 29 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, August 31
Time: 11:30am—2pm
Location: TLPDC 153, TTU Library 1st Floor
RSVP by August 29 to itevents@ttu.edu