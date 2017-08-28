Attention advanced golfers! If you are interested in advancing your golf skills and gaining a 1 hour credit, PFW 2113-302 is the opportunity you are looking for. Class is taught at the famous Rawls Golf course by a very experienced instructor. Pre-requisite for this class is successful completion of PFW 1113. For more information contact Chad Smith at chad.w.smith@ttu.edu or Karla Kitten at karla.kitten@ttu.edu.

8/24/2017



Donna Torres



donna.torres@ttu.edu



Kinesiology and Sport Management



Event Date: 8/28/2017



Rawls Golf course



