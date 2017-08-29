Are you thinking about volunteering for the Peace Corps after college? Are you considering a career in a global field and would like a stronger background in international experiences? Is it important to you to have a future career that contributes to the greater good, working to alleviate poverty, improve health and security in the world? If you answer yes to one of these questions you might be interested in the new certificate program at Texas Tech called Peace Corps PREP.

Registration for the new Peace Corps Preparation program at Texas Tech University is now open.

Peace Corps Prep is a 15 hr certificate program designed for undergraduate students who are planning to volunteer for the Peace Corps after college.

The program will provide foundational preparation for service, including a course of study that provides basic skills, global knowledge and cultural awareness that can provide an advantage for those who are applying to volunteer. After course work, students will spend time in another country, performing a service-learning project that will give them experience working cooperatively in the field with people of other cultures.

Peace Corps Prep announced in Texas Tech Today

For more information and to learn how to apply visit the web site at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/peacecorpsprep/

CONTACT: Dr. Charlotte Dunham, charlotte.dunham@ttu.edu, Director of Women's Studies and Associate Professor of Sociology