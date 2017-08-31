Who we are:

Christian Grads Fellowship is a national organization dedicated to helping graduate students integrate faith and learning as they navigate the stresses of graduate life.





What we do:

The TTU chapter meets weekly to immerse ourselves in Biblical text and build fellowship not only with fellow Christians, but with anyone seeking a caring community on campus. Beyond our meetings, CGF is also involved with community outreach and advocacy such as suicide prevention and other programs in the Lubbock area.





How to get involved:

Thursday, August 31st, 12:30-1:30 in the Graduate Student Center (basement of the Administration building: directions Join us for our Fall kickoff,in the Graduate Student Center (basement of the Administration building: directions here ). At the kickoff, we will have pizza and get to know each other and learn more about CGF. We will also hold weekly meetings at this time throughout the semester.









This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.