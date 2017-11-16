The Texas Tech University Tenure Academy is an annual event which provides tenure-track faculty members with information and strategies necessary for them to effectively advance through the tenure and promotion process at Texas Tech. By attending presentations from administrators as well as faculty members, attendees of the Tenure Academy will be exposed to an invaluable wealth of experience and advice on topics such as compiling a dossier, developing research projects, and successfully navigating the third year review process. Please check our website for updates and registration information. If you have any questions regarding Tenure Academy, please contact Micah Logan at micah.m.logan@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-0093.

Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

10/30/2017



Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 11/16/2017



TLPDC Room 151



