If you are interested in joining these great engineering organizations, this will be a great opportunity to talk with officers and current members, as well as fellow freshmen. The Society of Women Engineers and The American Institute of Chemical Engineers will be happy to welcome you to Tech. There will be burgers and hot dogs provided with refreshments. Join us at Urbanovsky Park on Saturday at 5 pm!
8/24/2017
Alyssa Acosta
alyssa.acosta@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 8/26/2017
Urbanovsky Park
