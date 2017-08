The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with Worldwide eLearning, the TLPDC, and Blackboard Managed Hosting, will perform preventive Blackboard maintenance on Friday, August 25th, between 3:00 am and 7:00 am. During this time, there will be no Blackboard downtime, and customers should not experience any interruption of service.

Should you experience any issues with Blackboard outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.