Welcome Back Art Reception

September 1, 2017

5-7 PM

Art Building Foyer 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave)





Join us as we mark the start of another academic year! Joint art reception for Tina Fuentes: Creative Process & 2nd Year MFA Graduate Student Exhibition.



The work in Tina Fuentes: The Creative Process is part of a research collaboration between Texas Tech School of Art Painting Professor Tina Fuentes and Eric Bruning, associate professor in Texas Tech's Atmospheric Science Group in the Department of Geosciences. Bruning currently researches thunderstorms and lightning in cloud formations. For a National Science Foundation Grant, Bruning was looking for a visual component to relay to a broader audience this experience and exploration of these phenomena. He sought out Professor Fuentes, as an artist, to express this research.



2nd Year MFA Graduate Student Exhibition showcases new artwork by returning School of Art Master of Fine Arts candidates in ceramics, jewelry design and metalsmithing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. The exhibition displays MFA graduate students’ development in creative activity after the first year of study and starting the second year of the three-year program



Gallery hours are 8 AM – 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM – 5 PM Saturdays, and 12 – 4 PM Sundays. The TTU School of Art is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.



Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.





