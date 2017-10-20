TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Celebrate the 2017 Top Techsans

Join the Texas Tech Alumni Association in honoring the 2017 Top Techsans!

Wesley Burgett

West Texas Mesonet, National Wind Institute

Amy Crumley, MBA, CFRE

College of Arts & Sciences

Kimberly Simón

Office of the President

Jessica Spott, M.A.

STEM Center for Outreach Research & Education

Friday, October 20 at noon

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Reservations can be made online at www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Top-Techsan

Seating is limited. Kindly respond by October 11.

For additional questions, email britta.tye@ttu.edu or call the Alumni Association 742-3641.  
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2017

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center


