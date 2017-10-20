Celebrate the 2017 Top Techsans

Join the Texas Tech Alumni Association in honoring the 2017 Top Techsans! Wesley Burgett West Texas Mesonet, National Wind Institute Amy Crumley, MBA, CFRE College of Arts & Sciences Kimberly Simón Office of the President Jessica Spott, M.A. STEM Center for Outreach Research & Education Friday, October 20 at noon McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Reservations can be made online at www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Top-Techsan. Seating is limited. Kindly respond by October 11. For additional questions, email britta.tye@ttu.edu or call the Alumni Association 742-3641. Posted:

10/5/2017



Originator:

BRITTA Tye



Email:

britta.tye@ttu.edu



Department:

Alumni Association



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/20/2017



Location:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

