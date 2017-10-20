Join the Texas Tech Alumni Association in honoring the 2017 Top Techsans!
Wesley Burgett
West Texas Mesonet, National Wind Institute
Amy Crumley, MBA, CFRE
College of Arts & Sciences
Kimberly Simón
Office of the President
Jessica Spott, M.A.
STEM Center for Outreach Research & Education
Friday, October 20 at noon
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center
Reservations can be made online at www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Top-Techsan.
Seating is limited. Kindly respond by October 11.
For additional questions, email britta.tye@ttu.edu or call the Alumni Association 742-3641.