The Texas Tech Alumni Association invites you to A Matador Evening

Join us in honoring The Honorable Randy & Mrs. Dana Neugebauer Lauro F. Cavazos award Texas Tech Track & Field Coach Wes Kittley Distinguished Service Award You are cordially invited to the 57th annual homecoming celebration A Matador Evening Friday, October 20 Reception 6 p.m. Dinner 6:30 p.m. McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center To make reservations, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Matador-Evening by October 11 For more information contact the Texas Tech Alumni Association at 742-3641 or britta.tye@ttu.edu. Posted:

10/3/2017



BRITTA Tye



britta.tye@ttu.edu



Alumni Association



6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

10/20/2017



McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



