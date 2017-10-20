TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Texas Tech Alumni Association invites you to A Matador Evening

Join us in honoring

The Honorable Randy & Mrs. Dana Neugebauer

Lauro F. Cavazos award

Texas Tech Track & Field Coach Wes Kittley

Distinguished Service Award

You are cordially invited to the

57th annual homecoming celebration

A Matador Evening

Friday, October 20

Reception 6 p.m. Dinner 6:30 p.m.

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

To make reservations, visit www.TexasTechAlumni.org/Matador-Evening by October 11

For more information contact the Texas Tech Alumni Association at 742-3641 or britta.tye@ttu.edu
10/3/2017

BRITTA Tye

britta.tye@ttu.edu

Alumni Association

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2017

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

