2017-2018 Texas Tech University Presidential Lecture & Performance Series presents
- Lyle Talking: An Evening of Conversation with Lyle Lovett
- Grammy Award-winning Texas singer, songwriter & actor
- Thursday, October 12, 2017
- The SteelDrivers
- 2016 Grammy Award-winner for Best Bluegrass Album The Muscle Shoals Recordings
- Friday, November 17, 2017
- Sammy Miller and The Congregation
- Feel-good party jazz, harking back to the 20's & 30's
- Friday, February 23, 2018
- The Other Mozart
- One woman drama of Mozart's genius musician sister
- Friday, March 23, 2018
- Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company
- Internationally renowned dance company
- Friday, April 13, 2018
All lectures and performances will be held in the Allen Theatre on the Texas Tech University campus. General admission tickets are available now through all Select-A-Seat locations (806) 770-2000 or www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Individual tickets $18.00; Season tickets $75.00 for all five season events. TTU Students receive one free ticket with valid TTU ID at the SUB information booth located at the entrance to the TTU Allen Theatre.
For more information, please contact Jo Moore at 806.834.5261, by email at jo.moore@ttu.edu,
www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu or www.facebook.com/presidential.series