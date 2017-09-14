2017-2018 Texas Tech University Presidential Lecture & Performance Series presents Lyle Talking: An Evening of Conversation with Lyle Lovett

Grammy Award-winning Texas singer, songwriter & actor

Thursday, October 12, 2017 The SteelDrivers

2016 Grammy Award-winner for Best Bluegrass Album The Muscle Shoals Recordings

Friday, November 17, 2017 Sammy Miller and The Congregation

Feel-good party jazz, harking back to the 20's & 30's

Friday, February 23, 2018 The Other Mozart

One woman drama of Mozart's genius musician sister

Friday, March 23, 2018 Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company

Internationally renowned dance company

Friday, April 13, 2018 All lectures and performances will be held in the Allen Theatre on the Texas Tech University campus. General admission tickets are available now through all Select-A-Seat locations (806) 770-2000 or www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Individual tickets $18.00; Season tickets $75.00 for all five season events. TTU Students receive one free ticket with valid TTU ID at the SUB information booth located at the entrance to the TTU Allen Theatre. For more information, please contact Jo Moore at 806.834.5261, by email at jo.moore@ttu.edu,

www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu or www.facebook.com/presidential.series







