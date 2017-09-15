|
Hospitality Services is once again selling Donuts 4 SECC! These delicious cake donuts are prepared fresh from Red's Donut Shoppe right here on campus. Donuts will be $12 a dozen and they can be picked up curbside from the Wiggins parking lot on Friday, September 15th. Limited quantities are available, so place your orders by today Wednesday, September 13th.
Proceeds to SECC!!!
Cost: $12/dozen (minimum) | Cash or Check (pay at pickup)
Where: Hospitality Services @ Wiggins Complex*
When: Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 | 7am to 9am
Questions? Contact Alan Cushman @ 742-1360 or email @ alan.cushman@ttu.edu
*Drive thru the parking lot, follow the signs & we will run the donuts to your car!
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
www.hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
|Posted:
9/13/2017
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
Event Information
Time: 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Date: 9/15/2017
Location:
Hospitality Services @ Wiggins Complex
Categories