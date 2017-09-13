Why wait! You can now order food for pickup or delivery from participating Hospitality Services locations with the Tapingo app!
Download Tapingo
Browse Menus
Order Pickup or Delivery
Enjoy!
Available on the App Store and Google Play.
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu
Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu