Homecoming 2017 Theme Apps due Sept. 8th!
Make sure you turn in your Theme Application for Homecoming 2017! Applications can be found at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Homecoming/ 

Want to participate in Homecoming but don't know how to start? Come to the Overview meeting on September 6th at 6:30PM in the Escondido Theater of the SUB!

Theme Applications are due September 8th!

Orgsync Applications for events are due on September 15th!

A Mandatory Meeting for all Homecoming participants will be held September 27th at 6:30PM in the Escondido Theater of the SUB!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab
Posted:
9/1/2017

Originator:
Dawn Warren

Email:
dawn.warren@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 9/8/2017

Location:
Student Union and Activities Room 020

