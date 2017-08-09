Make sure you turn in your Theme Application for Homecoming 2017! Applications can be found at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Homecoming/

Want to participate in Homecoming but don't know how to start? Come to the Overview meeting on September 6th at 6:30PM in the Escondido Theater of the SUB!

Theme Applications are due September 8th!

Orgsync Applications for events are due on September 15th!

A Mandatory Meeting for all Homecoming participants will be held September 27th at 6:30PM in the Escondido Theater of the SUB!

