Join us on Wednesday, September 27 from 5:00 - 7:30 for an opportunity to attend a mock class, learn about the application process, and discover what life as a law student is like. Light hors d'oeuvres will be provided. Check in will be in the Lanier Atrium.

Location: 1802 Hartford Avenue

RSVP to: admissions.law@ttu.edu

For more information and the complete schedule of events, please visit our website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/law/admissions/open-house.php

9/27/2017



Danielle Saavedra



danielle.saavedra@ttu.edu



School of Law



5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

9/27/2017



Texas Tech Law School Lanier Atrium



