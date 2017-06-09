The Literature, Social Justice, and Environment initiative is kicking off the Fall Semester with the first in our regular series of LSJE Lunchtime Speakers events on Wednesday, September 6th at 12:30 in English 201. Everyone is invited to join us for great talks and interesting conversation! September’s lineup will feature Dr. Daniel de Paula Valentim Hutchins speaking on "The Tyrant and the Patriot: Joseph Addison's 'Cato' as Meme, Effigy, and Sacred Man," and Ph.D. student Apryl Lewis whose talk is titled "Pariahs of the Sports World: Black Athletes Push Against White Supremacy through Protest."



LSJE will host a Lunchtime Speakers Series event on the first Wednesday of each month at 12:30 in English 201, and each event will feature short talks from an English Department professor and a graduate student.



Teaser for the rest of the semester: In October we’ll have Dr. Ben Rogerson talking about “New Hollywood Auteurs and the Problem of ‘Social Problem’ Films,” and in November we’ll hear from Dr. Roger McNamara speaking on Postcolonial Science Fiction.

9/4/2017



Bernadette Russo



bernadette.v.russo@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 9/6/2017



English Bldg RM 201



