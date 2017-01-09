Kim Timmons: Water Falls 6 - 9 PM First Friday Art Trail September 1, 2017 Texas Tech School of Art Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP





Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents Kim Timmons: Water Falls an MAE capstone exhibition at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the September 2017 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibition will be on view from 6 PM – 9 PM, Friday, September 1st. The exhibition is free and open to the public.





This exhibition features the work of Kim Timmons for her Master of Art Education degree capstone. Timmons body of work for this exhibition incorporates glass, found objects, textiles, embroidery, sewing, and fabric dying. Timmons says of this work, “My subject matter represents abandonment, loneliness, and neglect. My creative process includes layering with an array of mediums. This process of creating something, destroying it, only to reassemble over and over again is a metaphor of how I have had to put my life back together after too many troubled events.”





Kim Timmons is a graduating Master's of Art Education student at Texas Tech University. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Sam Houston University. Living in Burnet, Texas, Timmons currently teaches art at Burnet High School. The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock. Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Support for Satellite Gallery exhibitions comes from the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts, administered through the School of Art.







