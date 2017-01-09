TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LATE NIGHT MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY!

Red Raiders first week of classes are here! Enjoy a FREE movie on us!  The Student Activities Board will be hosting Late Night Movies every week on Thursdays and Fridays!

 

This week’s movie is TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT! Starting at 10pm in the SUB Escondido Theatre!

 

We will have FREE popcorn and drinks!

 

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB
Posted:
9/1/2017

Originator:
Johnny Morales

Email:
johnny.morales@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 9/1/2017

Location:
SUB- Escondido Theatre


