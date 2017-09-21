The Remnant Trust, Inc. and the Office of the President presents a lively dialogue in celebration of Constitution Day and The Remnant Trust's 20th Anniversary. The dialogue will feature guest speakers Thomas Jefferson, played by William Barker, and Alexander Hamilton, played by Ian Rose. Free and open to Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff and the public. Please come early, seating is limited.

Parking is available in Lot R11, located at the Northeast Corner of 18th Street and Boston Avenue, behind the Student Union Building. Posted:

9/4/2017



Originator:

Alexander Root



Email:

alex.root@ttu.edu



Department:

Remnant Trust



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 9/21/2017



Location:

Red Raider Ballroom, Student Union Building



Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

