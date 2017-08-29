TTU HomeTechAnnounce

IS 4100 - Leadership Seminar - Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance
It’s not too late to sign up today for Chancellor Emeritus Hance’s Seminar on Leadership and Success! You will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from his experiences and have the chance to meet guests like Ed Whitacre and Kliff Kingsbury! This one hour, pass/fail class will give you advice and tips on how to succeed in life! Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors are all encouraged to enroll!!!
 
Mondays from 1:00 – 1:50 p.m.
 
Chancellor Emeritus Hance also invites nationally recognized guest speakers to share their advice. Former guests include:
 
CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson
Head Football Coach, Kliff Kingsbury
CEO of AT&T, Randall Stephenson
Former Governor of Texas, Rick Perry
VP of Southwest Airlines, Linda Rutherford
Former CEO of AT&T and GM, Ed Whitacre 
CEO of Western Refineries, Paul L. Foster 
Businessman and Art Collector, J.P. Bryan 
NASA Flight Director, Ginger Kerrick
Former CEO of Wellpoint Health Care, Angela Braly
 
 
To register on Raiderlink: 
     Interdisciplinary Studies 
     4100 Strengths-Based Senior Seminar 
     Section 001 
     CRN 19573

If you have any questions please feel free to contact the teaching assistant at logan.dorsett@ttu.edu
8/29/2017

Logan Dorsett

logan.dorsett@ttu.edu

N/A


