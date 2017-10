With increasing frequency, many of our students come to class without having done the assigned reading. As instructors, we recognize the value in reading as an important part of the learning process, and desperately want our students to prepare diligently for class, but are often disappointed. Join us for a great discussion (no reading required!) about the reasons students don’t read and some potential strategies for encouraging better student preparation and compliance.

10/2/2017



Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

10/9/2017



TLPDC Room 152



