Come join us for a discussion about preparing for class. We will discuss steps taken by educators to be prepared for different class styles and share ideas and tips about what we all do in order to get ready to teach our specific courses. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 11/15/2017



TLPDC Room 153



