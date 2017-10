What teacher wouldn’t like a more engaged classroom? Studies indicate that active learning strategies can have a positive impact on student motivation, engagement, and learning. But what exactly is active learning, and what strategies and techniques work best in college classrooms? Join us for a discussion on how to use active learning to engage students in the classroom. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

