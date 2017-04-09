TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
IS 4100 - Leadership Seminar - Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance

It’s not too late to sign up today for Chancellor Emeritus Hance’s Seminar on Leadership and Success! You will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from his experiences and have the chance to meet guests like Ed Whitacre and Kliff Kingsbury! This one hour, pass/fail class will give you advice and tips on how to succeed in life! Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors are all encouraged to enroll!!!

 

Mondays from 1:00 – 1:50 p.m.

 

Chancellor Emeritus Hance also invites nationally recognized guest speakers to share their advice. Former guests include:

 

CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson

Head Football Coach, Kliff Kingsbury

CEO of AT&T, Randall Stephenson

Former Governor of Texas, Rick Perry

VP of Southwest Airlines, Linda Rutherford

Former CEO of AT&T and GM, Ed Whitacre 

CEO of Western Refineries, Paul L. Foster 

Businessman and Art Collector, J.P. Bryan 

NASA Flight Director, Ginger Kerrick

Former CEO of Wellpoint Health Care, Angela Braly

 

 

To register on Raiderlink: 

     Interdisciplinary Studies 

     4100 Strengths-Based Senior Seminar 

     Section 001 

     CRN 19573

 

If you have any questions please feel free to contact the teaching assistant at logan.dorsett@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/4/2017

Originator:
Logan Dorsett

Email:
logan.dorsett@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories