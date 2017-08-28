Skyviews Restaurant Reopens Monday August 28th for Lunch

Lubbock’s most scenic restaurant has a new VIBE, centered on Value, Quality and Prompt Service!



If you haven’t been to Skyviews for a while, you need to. The buffet price has dropped to $10.95 with an additional $2.00 discount for TTU Faculty, Students and Staff, bringing their price down to $8.95. Emphasizing quality, the signature daily buffet selections meet and exceed those found in the nicest venues in Lubbock.



For those who love a lunchtime salad, the Soup and Salad Bar choices allow guests to customize their perfect salad which include daily offerings of chicken and tuna salads and grilled chicken. The salad bar includes soup and dessert for $7.99.



There is also have a variety of sandwiches and wraps that can be served a la carte or taken to-go. The salad bar and a la carte selections come with a $1.00 discount for TTU Faculty, Students and Staff.



The Skyviews service team of hospitality students understand the need for prompt and efficient service at lunch, whether it’s a tight timeframe or a leisurely meal to enjoy the scenic Tech Campus landscapes.



Come rediscover Skyviews Restaurant this fall. Located on the top floor of the Bank of America building Skyviews is serving Lunch Monday through Friday from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Make a reservation by calling 806-742-4762. Walk-ins are welcome.



For more information about the daily buffets, menus and special events, visit www.skyviews.ttu.edu or on Facebook @ Skyviews Restaurant.

Skyviews Restaurant

1901 University Avenue Suite 600, Texas Tech Plaza, Lubbock, TX 79410

(806) 742-4762 www.skyviews.ttu.edu