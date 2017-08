Our information sessions are a great way for you to learn about our organization and how to join us in planning events for Texas Tech.

Other Sessions: August 30 6pm Red Raider Lounge September 1 9pm Red Raider Lounge



This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu facebook.com/TexasTechSAB Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB September 7 9pm Red Raider Lounge Posted:

8/29/2017



Originator:

Brian Owens



Email:

brian.owens@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization