Red Raider Startup is an exciting 3-day event that will activate your entrepreneurial potential and help you kick-start your future! Come and learn the basics of entrepreneurship through a set of learning modules in a “hands-on" environment that includes ideation, team formation, customer discovery, rapid prototyping, and pitch workshop. FREE food and event t-shirt provided! Registration Closes October 1, 2017 so APPLY HERE

Click here to learn more or contact Taysha Williams at Taysha.williams@ttu.edu This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park Posted:

