Just as with faculty, students require time to adapt to a learner-centered, or “active learning” classroom. It is not uncommon for both instructors and students to display resistance to this stylistic change. While resistance is a natural part of the process, the data tell us that failure rates under the traditional lecture model are 55% higher when compared to the active learning model (Freeman, et. al. 2014). Join Dr. Dom Casadonte, Minnie Stevens Piper Professor and early adopter of active learning, for a discussion on active learning strategies and ways to convince students of the benefits of an active classroom. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

