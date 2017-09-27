As university enrollments increase, it may be more difficult than ever to understand the complexities of how students’ demographics and past experiences impact their learning outcomes in our classrooms. During this workshop, we will be joined by a panel of researchers from the TTU College of Education to discuss the strategies, challenges, successes and overall current state of STEM education in K-16, and how these factors may influence the STEM climate in higher education.
Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu