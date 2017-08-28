The Student Counseling Center will be offering a LGBTQ Support Group during the Fall 2017 semester. The purpose of the group is to provide a safe place for LGBTQ students to discuss issues related to sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as a variety of other concerns. The groups will meet on Mondays 3:00 – 4:20 pm at the Student Counseling Center. If you are interested in joining the group, please contact Jennifer Gay (jennifer.accuardi@ttu.edu) to schedule a time to meet with her to discuss the group in more depth. You MUST contact her prior to joining the group!