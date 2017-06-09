This installment of the Sexism | Cinema series will focus on Thelma & Louise, starring Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, & Brad Pitt. What starts as a weekend getaway turns into a run from the law, and the two friends stick together through it all until they must make a final, legendary choice.



A discussion led by Becky Aikman, author of Off the Cliff: How the Making of Thelma & Louise Drove Hollywood to the Edge, follows the film. In Off the Cliff, author Becky Aikman (Saturday Night Widows) draws on 130 exclusive interviews with the key players of this remarkable cast of actors, writers, and filmmakers to tell an inspiring and important narrative of the beloved film that turned Hollywood on its head. A book signing will follow the film and discussion. There will also be a book signing on 9/6 from 11:30 AM– 1:30 PM at Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the TTU Student Union Building.



Admission is $3 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo prior to the film or in advance online at https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-thelma-louise.We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



October 4, 2017: It Follows

November 8, 2017: The Fits

December 6, 2017: Saving Face



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



