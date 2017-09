In this Learn @ your Library workshop, discover what elements it takes to make an award-winning poster for a scholarly presentation. You'll also learn about:

creating a poster for presentation at a scholarly conference

incorporating graphic design principles to create an arresting poster

knowing how to present the poster and assess its impact

