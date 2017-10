A study by the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) (Winkelmes et al., 2016) has demonstrated that increasing transparency in academic assignments results in improved student success. Dr. Robert Cox, Associate Professor in Natural Resources Management and participant in this study, will outline ways to make your assignments more transparent and share his experience on how increasing transparency in his course impacted his students. Posted:

