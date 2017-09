Please join us for a Dell training and informational session on Tuesday, September 12. The following topics will be covered:

Client Roadmaps & Messaging

Printer Roadmap

Modernized Data Center Strategic Initiative

Server Roadmap — 14G Servers

Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by September 8 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 12

Time: 11am—2pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

RSVP by September 8 to itevents@ttu.edu