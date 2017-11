Socrates was known to be a facilitator of learning, much like a professor in today’s active learning classroom. Socratic dialogue is a skill that must be learned and developed. Join Dr. Beth Thacker, Associate Professor of Physics and skilled practitioner of Socratic dialogue, for an introduction to the process of preparing and structuring your lessons to facilitate active learning and student decision-making. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

11/7/2017



Originator:

Esther Saldivar



Email:

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center