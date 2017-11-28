All too often, instructors spend the bulk of their course development time recording lectures, just as they would present them in a traditional format. Unfortunately, a recorded lecture is only half of the truly flipped equation. Join Dr. Nathan Collie, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences and adept practitioner of the flipped learning model, to discuss the (arguably) more important second half of the flipped equation: assimilating, applying and assessing knowledge.
