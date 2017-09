How about a student who attends class clearly under the influence of a substance? And what about that great group assignment you designed and the student with her head down on the desk? We know that we encounter all kinds of classroom dynamics and dilemmas, and the key to resolving them thoughtfully is being prepared. In this workshop, we will work through several different case scenarios and crowdsource ideas and strategies for positive resolutions. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

