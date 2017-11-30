A research study is being conducted on individuals who previously drank at alcoholic levels. Participants must be between the ages of 18-65, with at least 1 month and up to 20 years of sobriety. The research study is investigating emotional reactions to images of alcohol.

Participants will complete phase I of the study which will consist of a physiological (heartbeat, muscle movement, etc.) and psychological assessment lasting approximately 2 hours on Texas Tech campus. Study requires reading several psychological measures. Qualifying participants for phase I will be compensated $25 for their time. Participants will then be invited to participate in a second phase of the study, for which they would be compensated an additional $20. If interested, please send your contact information to hs.alcohol.recovery@ttu.edu. A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine eligibility.

This study has been IRB approved (#504313) and is directed by Dr. Sterling Shumway. He can be contacted at 806.834.4298 or sterling.shumway@ttu.edu