Looking for a research assistant or intern in your department? Need students to participate in service? Leading a study abroad and want to find interested students? Post your opportunity with the Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) and let us help match you with qualified and motivated students.

More than 250 undergraduates interested in research, service learning, study abroad, and internships have registered with CALUE and are awaiting your opportunities.

You may also register with the Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) to stay informed of active learning developments and get connected with students interested in your opportunities.

Post your student opportunities here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/forms/oncampus.php