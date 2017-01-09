Hello!





If you are a pre-professional healthcare student at Texas Tech University or a student at the HSC, come join us for Double-T Health Service Corps's first general meeting to hear about the opportunities we have for you this year! Our organization provides volunteering, shadowing, and leadership opportunities. It also offers scholarships and resources for graduate programs. We will have two meetings that cover the same information in order to be more inclusive to all students, so you only need to attend one. Also, there will be free food! :-)





When & Where: September 5th at 6:30 pm in BIO 101 & September 6th at 6:30 pm in CHEM 113





See you there!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

