We specifically invite MEN and WOMEN, Young (18-40 years), of sound mind and sound body.



They must be able to stand and walk independently, have not had injuries on their legs during the past 18 months that affect normal gait and not be under strong medication that renders them unable to perform these tasks.



Balance will be tested using a safe and standard clinical protocol that assesses visual, somatosensory and vestibular contributions to upright standing and walking. This is formally called the Sensory Organization Testing (SOT) protocol. Image records will be taken when skills are tested.



A one (1) time visit to the Kinesiology and Sport Management building (KSM), at Texas Tech University (3204 Main St., across Tennis Courts – at the corner of Main and Flint St) will take approximately 15 minutes.



Benefits include digital assessment of balance skills/ability. This information provides valuable feedback - related to one’s health and lifestyle.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Anne Chalex-Boyle – anne.chalex-boyle@ttu.edu or (806-834-6030)

Oryana Racines – oryana.racines@ttu.edu or (806-620-3606)

Texas Tech University School of Music



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

9/1/2017



Originator:

Oryana Racines Smakovic



Email:

oryana.racines@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





