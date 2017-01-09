We are looking for MALE adults with normal hearing, vision, and motor control to participate in a research study titled “Effects of Affective Content on Judgments of Approaching Objects.” The Principal Investigator of this study is Dr. Pat DeLucia (pat.delucia@ttu.edu). This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board of Texas Tech University (806-742-2064). The purpose of this study is to better understand how people perceive the environment.



Participants will be asked to make judgments about sounds and images created by a computer.

They also will answer questions.



Participants must have normal vision, hearing, and motor control. Corrected-to-normal visual acuity is acceptable (contact lenses, eyeglasses).



Participation is approximately 3 hours. Participants will be paid $20 for completing the study.

Scheduling is flexible.



The project will be conducted in the Psychology Building at Texas Tech University.



Participants must meet all qualifications set for the research project. This will be determined via email or telephone.



If you are interested in participating or would like further information, please contact Adam Braly (adam.braly@ttu.edu) and provide an email address or phone number.