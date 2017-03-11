For this session, participants should bring working drafts of their teaching philosophy statements to share and workshop with others through a one-on-one peer-review process. The TEACH staff will provide rubrics to assist with the process and will be on hand to collaborate and offer guidance. This is a great opportunity to get feedback on this important document! For those participants who are unable to attend the “Writing your Teaching Philosophy” session on October 20th, it is recommended that as you work on your draft, you read this white paper on the topic. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

