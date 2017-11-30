Research tells us that group projects and collaborative learning are more successful when the groups are cohesive and enjoy a positive social dynamic. However, it is often difficult for instructors to determine the most effective way to determine how groups should be formed in the first place, or how to foster that important group cohesiveness once they come together. In this session, the presenters will share some formal and informal strategies for establishing group formation as well as cultivating constructive group relationships Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

11/6/2017



Originator:

Esther Saldivar



Email:

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 11/30/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

