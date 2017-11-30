Research tells us that group projects and collaborative learning are more successful when the groups are cohesive and enjoy a positive social dynamic. However, it is often difficult for instructors to determine the most effective way to determine how groups should be formed in the first place, or how to foster that important group cohesiveness once they come together. In this session, the presenters will share some formal and informal strategies for establishing group formation as well as cultivating constructive group relationships
