All Texas Tech University students don't miss the opportunity to meet with employers looking to hire students for internships and full-time positions and enjoy some light hors d'oeuvres!

**Registration Required**

To register, please go to the below link, sign in or create an account and look for the "Red Raider Mixer" under the "Events" section.

https://ttu.12twenty.com/hire

If you have any questions, please email Nicole.Noble@ttu.edu or call us at (806) 742-2210.